U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Shares of LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

