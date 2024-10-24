U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 342 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 92,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJR opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

