U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.78 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 44.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
