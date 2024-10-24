U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

