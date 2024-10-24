U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 58.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $3,047,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 96.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

