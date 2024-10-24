U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

