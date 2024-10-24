U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.