U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $136.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

