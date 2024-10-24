UBS Group Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $12.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $987.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Canada Goose by 2,048.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Canada Goose by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

