Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Trimmed by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $367.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.