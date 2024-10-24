United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.