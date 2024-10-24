Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,259.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 26.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Upstart by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Upstart by 4,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

