ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 2,947,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 1,043,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

ValiRx Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of £2.28 million, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

