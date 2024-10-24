Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 348.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

