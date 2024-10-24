Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

