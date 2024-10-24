Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.07 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

