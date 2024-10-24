Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

