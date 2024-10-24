Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10. The company has a market capitalization of $517.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

