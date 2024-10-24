Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $73,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

