Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 441 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after buying an additional 2,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,343 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100,691.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,748,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,784 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.