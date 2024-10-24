Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.6% during the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,165.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,112 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

