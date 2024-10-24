Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 546 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

