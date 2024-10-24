Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,847,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,640,000 after buying an additional 142,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,666,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 123,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.