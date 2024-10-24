Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,295 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 5.0% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Exchange Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 36,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 188.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 190.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 187.9% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.6% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

WMT opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $669.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock valued at $955,284,831. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

