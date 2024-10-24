WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Raised by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $99.53 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $100.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

