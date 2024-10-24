Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 33.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 84,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,306,000 after buying an additional 112,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.6% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 342,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.