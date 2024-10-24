Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,023 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 514.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,134,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 117,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.