Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 751 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $12,162,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 218,033 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 89,165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

