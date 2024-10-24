Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $186,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

