Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $191,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after buying an additional 3,389,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,073,000 after acquiring an additional 121,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,135,000 after acquiring an additional 836,194 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Yum China by 56.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

