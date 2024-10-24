Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

