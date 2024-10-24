Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 431.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $201.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.49.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

