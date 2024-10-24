Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1,774.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.