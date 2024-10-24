Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 14,849 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $641.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
