Whittier Trust Co. Sells 937 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.