Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 157.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 116,503 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,082 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.