Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at DA Davidson

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

