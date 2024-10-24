WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 990 ($12.85) to GBX 950 ($12.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.67 ($12.29).

Get WPP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Trading Up 0.5 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 824.80 ($10.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 748.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 761.38. The company has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 656 ($8.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 856.80 ($11.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 20,526.32%.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.