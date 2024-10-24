XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $117.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). XOMA had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Research analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in XOMA by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

