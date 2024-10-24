XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.62), with a volume of 395402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.71).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 332 ($4.31) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,444.00 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £223,880.50 ($290,678.40). Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

