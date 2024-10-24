Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 376,549 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 153,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

