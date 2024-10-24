Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

