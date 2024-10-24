Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.73.

Shares of ZS opened at $181.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.60 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

