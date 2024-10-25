1,200 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 216.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 415,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 284,064 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 230,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,484 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 187.7% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

