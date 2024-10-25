1,600 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,232. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $11,238,510. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $894.57.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $893.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $891.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $836.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

