3,548 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in General Mills by 434.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,870.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,467,311 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

