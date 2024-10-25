75,511 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,932,000 after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 172,425.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,188,000 after buying an additional 348,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $332.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $430.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

