Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stake Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ADX opened at $21.66 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

