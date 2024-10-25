Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.2% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $87.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

