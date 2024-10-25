Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

